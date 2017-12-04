Kitchen fire sends Chattanooga woman to hospital for smoke inhalation

A morning kitchen fire sent a Chattanooga woman to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were dispatched to a duplex on Norcross Road shortly after 9:00 Monday morning. Once arriving, firefighters discovered the fire in one unit's kitchen and were able to quickly extinguish the flames, according to Chattanooga Fire Department spokesman Bruce Garner.

The duplex resident told firefighters that she put some fries on the stove to cook, but fell asleep.

She then awoke to the smell of smoke and discovered that her kitchen was on fire. She was able to evacuate the apartment and was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries related to the inhalation of smoke.



The rest of the apartment unit and the unit next door sustained moderate smoke damage.

The cause of the fire will be ruled accidental, from food being left unattended on the stove.

CFD Batallion Chief Chris Warren said the outcome could have been even worse because no working smoke alarms were found in the residence.