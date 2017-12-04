Copy-2 inmates escape from Alabama prison

2 inmates escape from Alabama prison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two inmates have escaped from an Alabama prison.

The Department of Corrections says Ronald King and Antwone Wilson escaped from the state prison in St. Clair County early Monday. Both men are 27.

Prison spokesman Bob Horton says the men are believed to have escaped together.

Officials haven't released any information on how they got out of St. Clair, a maximum-security prison. Horton says the department is investigating.

King was serving 50 years for a 2016 burglary conviction in Jefferson County.

A judge sentenced Wilson to life in 2013 for a robbery in Jefferson County.

