Big weather changes on the way

Good Monday. This will be your last day to get out and enjoy the crazy warm weather. Highs this afternoon will get up to 66 with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in tonight with a SLIGHT chance for a sprinkle or two Tuesday morning. It will be a mild start to Tuesday with temps in the low 50s.

Tuesday late morning into the afternoon we will have a line of heavier rain moving through along with a cold front. I don't expect severe weather, but some areas of heavy rain are possible. Widespread we can expect about 1" of rain through Tuesday night. Tuesday's high will reach only 59.

Wednesday the cooler air begins filtering in. Skies will clear through the day with temps in the morning in the mid to upper 30s and highs in the afternoon reaching the mid-50s (average for this time of year).

We will continue cooling so that by Friday we will have lows near 330 and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend will remain cold. Saturday we will see some energy moving through that may bring a little precipitation. Right now my thinking is that would be in the afternoon when it is in the mid-40s. that would mean light rain showers. However, if it moves in during the morning when we are in the 20s it could fall as some light flurries. That is still up in the air so don't make plans for snowmen and igloos just yet.

David Karnes

MONDAY