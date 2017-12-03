Traveler aims to visit all National Park Sites in 3 years

One traveler is on an adventure of a lifetime and looking to break records while taking in sights across the nation.

"I feel like I’m a treasure hunter uncovering these hidden gems,” said Mikah Meyer.

At 30 years old, Meyer is looking to break a world record as the youngest person to visit every National Park Site. There are more than 400 of them.

Sunday, he checked the sites in the Tennessee Valley off his list.

“Hey everybody!” exclaimed Meyers in a video, “A quick hello from the top of Lookout Mountain in the beautiful Chattanooga, TN!”

With only his van and a few personal belongings, Meyer is traveling thousands of miles across the nation and through U.S territories.

“Well, this looks like it’d be easy to fall,” Meyer said in a video while hiking a park.

Meyer plans to visit all 417 National Park Service Sites in just 3 years

“Right now I’m sitting in Big Bend National Park in the United States,” Meyer said in a video.

So far, Meyer has visited 267 sites. He checked Lookout Mountain and the Chickamauga Battlefield off his list this past weekend.

“These are not private lands that we have to pay an exorbitant amounts of money to access,” said Meyer, “These are our public lands. So, it’s just an honor and a privilege that we get to experience the most beautiful places.”

His adventure is inspired by one person, his father who passed away more than a decade ago.

“He was 58 at the time and he didn’t get to retire,” said Meyer, “It taught me a life lesson about not assuming we have forever to put off our dreams.”

He’s learning dreams aren’t always easy. Meyer said the journey is actually one of the hardest things he’s ever done.

“There have been many, many times where I’ve almost quit,” Meyer said, “Whether because of finances or the loneliness.”

Meyer estimates the journey costs a total of $125,000.

He saves money by living in his van, and pays for what he can using his personal savings. He’s tried to get sponsors, but mostly spends Sunday’s putting another one of his skills to work, singing.

“Every Sunday I’m at church singing for my supper, raising funds,” explained Meyer.

It’s what he did Sunday in Chattanooga, Meyer stopped by Grace Episcopal Church to sing in the choir.

He said it’s a way to spread his message and raise funds. After all, he still has a year and a half left and 150 more sites to see.

“Hearing from people all around the world who tell me that this journey is inspiring them, that’s what keeps me on the road,” said Meyer, “ That’s what keeps me going when it’s rough.”

It’s an adventure that’s not just showing him some incredible sites, but teaching him lessons he will remember forever.

“It’s a good reminder we don’t need as much material stuff as we think we need,” said Meyer, “Life experiences, I would say, are more important.”

Meyer is headed to Tupelo National Battlefield Next.

His journey will come to an end April 29, 2017, which is the 14th anniversary of his father’s passing.

If you would like to donate to Meyer’s trip or follow his story, click here.