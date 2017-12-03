Two UTC employees cited for public indecency

Two UTC employees are facing public indecency charges.

Associate Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing Chuck Cantrell and Coordinator for Veteran Student Services Joe Wiram were given misdemeanor citations.

Cantrell turned himself into the Hamilton County jail on Sunday. Wiram has until Monday afternoon.

Court documents said the Chattanooga Police Department's Special Investigations Unit conducted an undercover visit at Cinema One Theatre and Adult Book Store on Rossville Boulevard in November after receiving complaints about sexual activity happening inside.

The business could not be reached for comment.

Vice Chancellor for Communications and Marketing George Heddleston said the university is aware of the situation and they are in the process of reviewing it.

Channel 3 has reached out to Cantrell and Wiram for comment, but has not heard back.

Both are expected to be in court on January 2.