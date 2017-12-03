Fulmer tweets out hype video, asks fans to "come together" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fulmer tweets out hype video, asks fans to "come together"

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
It's been a long week for the University of Tennessee and the Big Orange fan base. That's why Phillip Fulmer, who was just named Tennessee's athletic director Friday, has a special message for Rocky Top. 

Fulmer tweeted a hype video Sunday put together by UT. The video starts with quotes from his press conference Friday, and then plays a cover version of the Beatles' "Come Together."

The Vols' head coaching search has taken a number of twists and turns this past week. Since Fulmer was named the new AD, it seems he has tried everything he can to help unify the school, students, and fans. 

