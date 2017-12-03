Wife of Las Vegas shooting victim, Sonny Melton, honored at Titans' football game

Heather Melton, the wife of the Las Vegas shooting victim, Sonny Melton, was honored at the Titans football game on Sunday.

The Tennessee Titans said she will serve as the 12th Titan for Sunday's game.

The Titans' website said Heather and Sonny Melton both went to a Titans game last year in November. The two had been together for five years.

Heather and Sonny were both celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary in Las Vegas when a shooter opened fire at the crowd. The story of the two has resonated across the United States as people have called him a hero for saving her life during that tragic moment.