Cleveland Police have arrested a man who they say robbed a person and burglarized a home all within two hours’ time.

Demetrius Osborne has been charged with robbery and burglary.

On Friday, officers said Osborne and a female robbed a man at gunpoint after he gave them a ride to Mt. View Inn. Osborne got away with the victim's wallet, cash, and iPhone.

Police also discovered that Osborne broke into an apartment off of Fletcher Drive.

Officers spotted him near Cleveland Skate Place and arrested him.

All of the stolen items have been returned to their owners.