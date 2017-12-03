TBI identifies suspect in Kodak officer-involved shooting

TBI Special Agents have identified the suspect in the officer-involved shooting as 41-year-old Timothy McGill.

That shooting happened early Sunday morning at a residence on Joyce Way in Kodak.

McGill remains hospitalized at this time.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responded to the home after a call from a female saying her husband was threatening to harm himself.

When deputies arrived on scene, a confrontation occurred which resulted in deputies firing shots, striking the subject. The man was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment. No deputies were injured.

TBI says special agents are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. The officer involved has not been identified.

We will update you as we learn more. This remains and active and ongoing investigation.