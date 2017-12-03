Baby born right after McMinn Co. tornado celebrates 1st birthday

Celebrating a child’s first birthday is a milestone for any family. For Amber Newman, who survived a tornado and then delivered her daughter hours later, Saturday was extra special.

The night of November 30, 2016, an EF-2 tornado ripped through McMinn County. The 130-mile-per hour winds destroyed many homes, including the Newman’s. The tornado threw them more than 300 feet from their home.

"We were all at different hospitals. Ava's birth was a whirlwind. Everything happened so fast," April Newman, Amber’s mom said.

Amber Newman had an emergency C-section , bringing baby Ava Moore into this world.

On Saturday, dozens of the Newman’s closest friends and family members gathered to celebrate Ava’s birthday.

“She's such a blessing. I honestly don't know where we would be without her," Amber said.