UPDATE: Car crashes into Highway 58 building, driver rescued

A car crashed through a building on Hwy. 58. More at 6 on @WRCB pic.twitter.com/X0nDPj5SWJ — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) December 3, 2017

UPDATE: Channel 3 spoke with the driver's son who told us that his mom put her car in reverse, blacked out, went across Highway 58 and backed into the Humane Education Society's Déjà Nu Thrift Store.

The executive director of The Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga told us that he's thankful no one was inside the building at the time.

PREVIOUS STORY: First responders were able to get the driver out of the car that crashed into the Humane Society thrift store on Highway 58.

The driver had minor injuries.

A building inspector is headed to the scene of the accident to look at the structural damage done to the store.

PREVIOUS STORY: car crashed into a building on Highway 58 trapping the driver on Sunday.

Hamilton County dispatchers said first responders are trying to get the driver out of the car.

The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

