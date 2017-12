Tennessee has made contact with former LSU coach Les Miles, according to a report from Grant Ramey at our partner govols247.com.

Sources also told govols247 that Miles is interested in the job.

LSU fired Miles last September after a 2-2 start to the 2016 season. Both losses were to ranked opponents, Wisconsin and Auburn.

Miles won two SEC titles and a national champion in 12 years at LSU. His worst record in a full season was 8-5 (2008 and 2014) and he won ten or more games in a season seven times