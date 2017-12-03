UPDATE: Early morning shooting leaves one injured

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim in Sunday's early morning shooting.

Gerald York, 56, was taken by ambulance to a Chattanooga hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact location where York was shot.

Members of the Violent Crimes Bureau are also investigating this incident.

If you have any information about this shooting, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating an early morning shooting.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on North Tulip Avenue, that's near the Chattanooga Recycle Center.

Details are limited at this time.

We're told one person was shot, the extent of those injuries are unclear right now.

Chattanooga Police are investigating.

Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.