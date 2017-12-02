UPDATE: Person arrives at Chattanooga hospital with gunshot wound

UPDATE: Police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday night's shooting.

Keyonta Bentley, 26, arrived at a local hospital last night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to determine that Bentley was shot on Hollyberry Lane.

Members of the Violent Crime Bureau are actively investigating this incident.

If you have any information, call police immediately. You can remain anonymous.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a "person shot" call.

Hamilton County dispatchers said the call came in after 10 p.m. on Saturday. They said the person shot showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

It's unclear where the shooting happened, but officers are on Brainerd Road investigating the call.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for more details on this developing story.