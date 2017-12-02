Lausanne overwhelms Notre Dame 41-13 in state title game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made their first state championship appearance in school history Saturday. But the excitement would be short lived.

Lausanne star running back Eric Gray dominated the ground game, rushing for 281 yards and 5 touchdowns, as the Lynx would ultimately run away with the Div.II-AA State Title, 41-13.

The Fighting Irish scored on their opening drive thanks to a 71-yard punt return by Tennessee commit Cameron Wynn. Sophomore running back Dallas Brown would then finish the drive with a touchdown from 9 yards out to make it 7-0. But Notre Dame would fall silent after that.

It wouldn't be until late in the fourth quarter that the Fighting Irish get back on the board. Sophomore running back Jeffrey Watkins would punch one in from one yard out, but Lausanne was already too far ahead.

"I know their hearts are heavy and they wanted to play better, but we played a phenominal football team" says head coach Charles Fant. "Our seniors have been to two semifinals and a state championship game so we are thrilled with what we've been able to do."

The Fighting Irish finish the 2017 season 11-2.