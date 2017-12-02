Lausanne overwhelms Notre Dame 41-13 in state title game

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made their first state championship appearance in school history Saturday.More
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish made their first state championship appearance in school history Saturday.More
Scott Frost, the native son who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the national championship 20 years ago, is returning to the Cornhuskers as coach after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida.More
Scott Frost, the native son who quarterbacked Nebraska to a share of the national championship 20 years ago, is returning to the Cornhuskers as coach after orchestrating a stunning two-year turnaround at Central Florida.More