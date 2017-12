Two teenagers are facing vandalism charges in Englewood.

Police said that the two juveniles vandalized an Englewood Youth Football League concession stand that is located on a field attached to Englewood Elementary School.

One suspect has confessed to the crime, according to police, and the other has not been questioned yet.

According to Englewood Police Chief Jason Pickel, one of the suspects attends Englewood Elementary School, which runs through eighth grade.

The damage is estimated to be several thousand dollars.