The moon will look a little bigger and brighter than usual this weekend. This is because it's a Supermoon, which is a full moon that's closer to the Earth than normal.

The moon will appear to be about 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter.

Also, because it's the last full moon of the year, it's called a "Frost" moon, or "Cold" moon. That means that this will be a Super Frost Moon!

It'll be nearly full Saturday night with clear skies for viewing.

It'll be full again on Sunday night, but you'll have to be more patient trying to get a good look at it. Some occasional clouds might get in the way.