Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms

By Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Taylor Swift's "reputation" is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but didn't put the album on streaming sites. "Reputation" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

The album is also now available on Google Play, Tidal, Pandora and Amazon Music. It features the hits "Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Swift earned two Grammy nominations this week: she's up for best country song for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man" and best song written for visual media for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," taken from the "Fifth Shades Darker" soundtrack.

"Reputation" will qualify for nominations at the 2019 Grammys.

