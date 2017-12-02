Swift's 'reputation' is on all streaming platforms

Thousands jammed into midtown Manhattan to watch the annual lighting of the Christmas tree in Rockefeller Center

The White House is discussing a plan to replace Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo

Police say a car crashed into an Ohio home, killing a 39-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son in the living room

A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day

President Donald Trump lit the National Christmas Tree for the first time on Thursday, wishing the country "a Merry Christmas, a Happy New Year" and "unbelievable holidays."

Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose coverage of a 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, is retiring after 17 years with the wire service

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday brushed off reports that the White House wants him out, calling the idea "laughable" as he carried on with his full diplomatic schedule amid a swirl of speculation about his future.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleads guilty to making false statements to the FBI.

The U.S. Department of Energy has its share of challenges as it conducts some of the world's most high-tech research, maintains a stockpile of nuclear weapons and cleans up after decades of bomb-making.

Scientists used artificial DNA to create a semi-synthetic strain of bacteria that produces novel proteins, a step toward designer drug development.

U.S. wildlife managers have finally adopted a plan that will guide recovery of a wolf that once roamed parts of the American Southwest and northern Mexico.

For women who have been raped, abused and harassed, news coverage of recent events has been a powerful trigger, provoking long-buried memories.

Here's a closer look at how the prosecution of a Mexican man in Kate Steinle's slaying unfolded and why it got embroiled in the intense national debate about immigration.

How the Kate Steinle case became an immigration flashpoint

Alabama's Senate race has veered into uncharted territory since sexual misconduct claims surface against Republican Roy Moore.

Roiled by claims, Alabama Senate race goes off the rails

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.

New York's Metropolitan Opera says it will investigate allegations that its longtime conductor, James Levine, sexually abused a teenager in the 1980s.

In Manteo, North Carolina, population about 1,400, the vote for one town commission post was so close that it took two recounts, a drawing of straws and a coin toss to settle the election almost three weeks after voters went to the polls.

NEW YORK (AP) - Taylor Swift's "reputation" is finally available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

Swift released her sixth album three weeks ago, but didn't put the album on streaming sites. "Reputation" sold more than 1 million copies in its first week.

The album is also now available on Google Play, Tidal, Pandora and Amazon Music. It features the hits "Ready for It?" and "Look What You Made Me Do."

Swift earned two Grammy nominations this week: she's up for best country song for writing Little Big Town's "Better Man" and best song written for visual media for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," taken from the "Fifth Shades Darker" soundtrack.

"Reputation" will qualify for nominations at the 2019 Grammys.

