Georgia panel on homelessness urges focus on mental health

ATLANTA (AP) - State lawmakers say Georgia needs to target mental health and substance abuse issues in order to address the needs of the state's homeless population.

A state Senate study committee has released nine recommendations that it says will improve access to mental and behavioral health services. The lawmakers say that doing so will help keep people off the streets.

Republican state Sen. Renee Unterman of Buford says there's the potential for quite a few pieces of legislation revolving around mental health and substance abuse. Unterman, who chairs the committee, sees a direct correlation between mental health and substance abuse and homelessness.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the committee has met since September to take testimony on problems and possible solutions affecting the homeless.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.