Southside hosts 11th annual MAINx24 block party

Chattanooga's Southside flooded with people during the MAINX24 block party.

It's the 11th year for the all-day event which highlights the Chattanooga’s Southside and Main Street.

"We came to see the parade,” one visitor said, “and we came to pet the animals."

Streets that are usually filled with cars were flooded with families and friends for the block party on Saturday.

"It gives people pride and excitement, even if it's just one time a year for everyone to get together as a community," Jeremy Fitzsimmons, who attended the block part with his family, said.

From parades, to vendors and even a petting zoo, more than 100 activities were planned.

Business owners said it's one of the busiest days of the year for them.



“It's different every year!” Fitzsimmons exclaimed, “That's what's fun about Main on 24th."

For the Fitzsimmons family, it's an event they look forward to every year. This year is the fifth year they’ve attended.

"It's just awesome to have Main Street opened up," he said, "Showcasing their business and all the things they can do and just pulling all the community together. It's really awesome."

The family said it's a fun day for everyone and a way to bring the community closer together.

"It's just awesome to be able to walk down the street and see all your neighbors that you kind of randomly see, but now they kind of all pull together,” Fitzsimmons said, “It's just, especially with it being around Christmas time, it's just real exciting."

Events continue into the evening. The newest addition to the block party this year is a fireworks show that kicks off around 7:00 pm.

