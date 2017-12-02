3-Minute Drill returns for a conference championship Saturday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3-Minute Drill returns for a conference championship Saturday

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
The 3-Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter return for a special conference championship episode.

This week the guys talk about the four big conference title games on Saturday, mix in a little Tennessee coaching circus search and they finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs."

