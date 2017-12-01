Local Lyft driver on Booze It & Lose It: 'You have a safe way home at the touch of a fingertip'

Police officers are teaming up to stop drunk drivers this holiday season. It's part of the national campaign Booze It & Lose It.

They're asking you to rely on a designated or professional driver before taking any chances behind the wheel.

The drunk driver who hit this cruiser is just 1 of 264 crashes involving impaired drivers investigated by CPD in 2017. If you drink, don't drive. Call a taxi, @Uber, @lyft, or a designated driver. #BoozeItLoseIt #DriveSober pic.twitter.com/dEzfWW1cJm — Chattanooga Police (@ChattanoogaPD) December 1, 2017

Andy Spitler has been a Lyft driver for about five months now. He typically gets behind the wheel on the weekends. He says that's when he encounters the most impaired customers.

Spitler understands the importance of safety on the road. It's why he takes his responsibility as a Lyft driver seriously.

“It's not just a job, it's about getting people home safely and also protecting others on the road,” Spitler tells Channel 3.

Spitler says it's not uncommon for his customers to be intoxicated. He admits it can sometimes be difficult.

“You always have certain behaviors,” Spitler says. “Sometimes they get a little rowdy, but other than that it hasn't been bad at all.”

Spitler says he knows the Booze It & Lose It campaign may bring in more customers who are under the influence. However, he says he's okay with that knowing they won't be behind the wheel.

The Chattanooga Police Department says officers have investigated 264 crashes involving drunk drivers so far this year.

There have been 164 injuries and three deaths.

Spitler says the customers’ safety is a top priority, but his safety is also important. It's why he doesn't mind helping keep the roads safe.

“You literally have a safe way home at the touch of a fingertip,” Spitler says.

“Utilize this technology,” Spitler urges. “It's very easy to use, it's very quick and like I said, you can have a ride home within just a few minutes and it safe and that's the most important thing.”

More state troopers and local officers will be patrolling the roads this holiday season looking for drunk drivers.

If you're traveling you will most likely see warning messages and sobriety checkpoints.

To learn more about Lyft or schedule a ride, click here to download the app.