Tyner falls in double overtime in 2A State Title game

Exactly twenty years after the Tyner Rams won their first state championship over Union City, the Rams would face the Golden Tornadoes once again for the 2A State Title. Except this time, Tyner would have to settle for second place.

Union City dominated the ground game, carrying the ball 72 times for 323 yards.

Back-to-back touchdowns on their first two possessions would give the Golden Tornadoes a quick 14-0 lead. Tyner, however, responded before the break with a 33-yard touchdown run by Jeremy Elston to make it 14-6 at halftime.

Rams then put together an impressive four-play, 66-yard fourth quarter rally. Senior quarterback Jaylen Bowens would find Jeremiah Batiste in the endzone for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Rams would then complete the two-point play, sending it into overtime 14-14.

Union City and Tyner would then trade touchdowns, sending the game into double-overtime. But an interception by Union City would stop the Rams' run, as the Golden Tornadoes go on to win it 27-21.

The Tyner Rams finish the season 12-3 overall.