Tyner falls in double overtime in 2A State Title game

Tennessee has named Phillip Fulmer as its acting Athletic Director.More
Exactly twenty years after the Tyner Rams won their first state championship over Union City, the Rams would face the Golden Tornadoes once again for the 2A State Title. Except this time, Tyner would fall short.More
The coaching search has taken a number of twists and turns, with passionate fans weighing in at every step of the way as new stories and rumors broke, and others were flat-out denied.More
