Shooting victim shows up at local hospital, CPD investigating

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police say a shooting victim showed up to a local hospital Friday afternoon.

Police aren't sure where the shooting happened. The Hamilton County 911 call log shows a "person shot" call came in just minutes before 4:30 p.m. from the 3900 block of Dodds Avenue.

Police confirm the victim was shot in the leg.

