No injuries reported in school bus wreck in Soddy Daisy

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck involving a school bus in Soddy Daisy Friday afternoon.

It happened on Dallas Hollow Road near Dallas Lake Road around 2:40 p.m.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released; however, sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea says the wreck was minor and no students were injured.

Channel 3 is working to learn more.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

