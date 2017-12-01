No injuries reported in school bus wreck in Soddy Daisy

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office responded to a wreck involving a school bus in Soddy Daisy Friday afternoon.

It happened on Dallas Hollow Road near Dallas Lake Road around 2:40 p.m.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released; however, sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea says the wreck was minor and no students were injured.

