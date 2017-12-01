UPDATE: Phil Fulmer named acting Tennessee AD

UPDATE: University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Beverly Davenport has named former UT coach Phillip Fulmer as acting director of athletics.

The announcement came Friday afternoon just hours after previous AD John Currie was sacked by the school.

"Phillip Fulmer will begin serving as athletic director effective immediately," Davenport said. "I have taken these steps in the best interest of the university."

"I am confident that Phillip understands the need to support our student-athletes and our commitment to excellence in all athletic programs. I appreciate his willingness to serve during this critical time."

"No one better understands the storied history of Vol athletics and its deep connection to alumni and fans, and I believe he will be a unifying presence for all of us committed to the university's success."

Fulmer's 40-year history with Tennessee is perhaps highlighted by the National Championship he led the Vols to in 1998.

He played for UT and was an All-SEC honoree as an offensive guard.

Serving as a UT assistant for 14 seasons, he was tapped as head coach in 1992, and amassed a winning 152-52-1 record.

Fulmer stepped down in November 2008 after a win against Kentucky, 28-10.