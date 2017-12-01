Strangers save teen in fiery crash

It was Wade Britton’s dream to be an actor at the Ruby Falls Haunted Cavern, this year he got that chance, but that opportunity got cut short because of a terrifying wreck.

It takes Britton about an hour to get home to Stevenson, Alabama from his job in Chattanooga.

Before he turned on his car, he called his mom to let her know he was on his way.

"And as always I said be careful, it's raining, drive slow," his mother Marketta Robinson said.

One October night he put his car in drive, and then hopped on Interstate 24.

"I was going to get over and went I got over the back end went around and it didn't stop and I kind of panicked and hit the brakes and shot off,” Britton said.

An hour later, he never made it home then his mother got a phone call that's every parent’s worst nightmare.

"My heart sunk, even though they told me he was stable, I had no idea what was going on,” she said.

Her son's car went off the road, crashed into trees and caught fire. Britton was knocked out, but remembers strangers trying to pull him out.

"After I got behind the tree, I remember seeing it blow up and then I passed out,” Britton said.

When he woke up he was in the hospital in a neck brace, he had a broken femur and cuts from head to toe.

"God put these people; these strangers that were from Atlanta, Georgia were in the right place at the right time,” Robinson said.

She doesn't know who they are or why they stopped on the side of the road for someone they didn't know. However, she's thankful and wants others to think twice about being a bystander.

"They’re guardian angels on earth, no doubt about it and I would thank them over and over and over, I owe them my life,” she said.

The road to recovery hasn't been easy, Britton spends a lot of time in physical therapy because he's determined to march in his high school band.

"Getting my leg stronger and pulling back and lifting up, trying to get it where lift it up straight again and getting all the muscle back,” he explained.

Britton and his mother aren't sure if they'll ever get the chance to meet their unsung heroes, but if they're watching, they want them to know this family is stronger, because of the kindness of random strangers.

"No matter what you're faced with you can always overcome and come back from injuries,” Britton said.