Flynn to testify that Trump directed him to make contact with Russians

Former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn is reportedly prepared to testify that President Donald Trump and Trump transition officials directed him to make contact with Russians during Trump's presidential campaign, according to both the Associated Press and ABC News.

Citing a Flynn "confidant," ABC News' Brian Ross reported that Flynn has "promised full cooperation" with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and he is "prepared to testify against President Trump, against members of the Trump family and others in the White House. He is prepared to testify that President Trump, as a candidate, Donald Trump, ordered and directed him to make contact with the Russians, which contradicts all that Donald Trump has said at this point."

Flynn pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to making false statements to the FBI, a felony. The guilty plea is part of an agreement Flynn made with the special counsel's office, which is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

In a statement, Flynn said, "my guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country."

ABC also reported that Flynn made the decision to cooperate with Mueller only in the past 24 hours, as he faced mounting legal bills and intense pressure from prosecutors. "He is distraught about the decision, but feels he is doing the right thing for his country."