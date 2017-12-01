CHI Memorial buys former Hutcheson, Cornerstone Medical Ctr.

CHI Memorial has signed an agreement to acquire Cornerstone Medical Center in Fort Oglethorpe and has acquired the former Hutcheson Medical Center on Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold.

In a news release. Larry Schumacher, CHI Memorial CEO and senior vice president of operations, Southeast Division, Catholic Health Initiatives, said, “In August, at the request of Cornerstone’s Atlanta-based owner, ValorBridge, CHI Memorial began to manage Cornerstone Medical Center, and talks progressed on integration opportunities. Subsequently, a definitive agreement to acquire was signed effective December 29, 2017. At the same time, we have acquired the former Hutcheson on the Parkway.”



CHI Memorial will provide services at the newly named CHI Memorial Hospital - Georgia (formerly Cornerstone Medical Center) and CHI Memorial - Parkway (formerly Hutcheson on the Parkway).

The new facilities will employ nearly 200 people.

“With this acquisition, Cornerstone will become part of an integrated health system with more than 3,500 employees and 661 medical staff members. This will enable physicians and associates at Cornerstone and CHI Memorial to collaborate and innovate in order to improve the delivery of efficient and effective inpatient and outpatient care across a broad geographical region” says Schumacher. “This is an opportunity to enhance the services that we can offer in the North Georgia region and build upon the good work that has been accomplished by the Cornerstone team. In light of the ever-changing healthcare landscape, this will help ensure we keep our enduring promise of exceptional quality health care to the residents of the entire region.”