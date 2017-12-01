State park gift cards available for holidays

Gift cards are traditionally given for restaurants, movies or music. But now it's a great offer for golfers, hikers, anglers, campers, history buffs or anyone who enjoys being outdoors.

Tennessee and Georgia state parks are now offering gift cards.

Leigh Ann Bradford with Cloudland Canyon in Georgia said you can buy gift cards in the Peach State at any of the state parks that have gift shops.

The cards might encourage your friends or loved ones to take that first step into the great outdoors, even if they're not loving the idea of roughing it. Cloudland Canyon has more than a dozen overnight housing options, some are even newly renovated. Bradford said, "Everything that you have in your homes is in our cottages. It's not roughing it at all."

For Tennessee, their gift cards are available at all 56 parks and Kroger grocery stores.

Cards are also available on Amazon in amounts up to $500 per card.