Tennessee fires Athletic Director John Currie

Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie has been fired, according to reports from Knoxville.

Currie, who has been the SEC school's AD since early 2017, met with UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport briefly Friday as fervor over the search for UT's next head football coach continues to reach new levels.

The meeting was short -- around 10 minutes long -- and there was no indication as to what the Currie and Davenport discussed behind closed doors.

NBC affiliate WBIR reports that Michael Crowe met Currie as he left the meeting, asking what they had discussed.

Currie's reply: "I can't say anything to you just now."

10News is continuing to reach out to the university and other sources to learn what the meeting was about.

Currie has been criticized by many fans for how the search has been handled, with messages of "Fire Currie" appearing across social media and elsewhere.

The latest report from NBC Dallas showed that Washington State head coach Mike Leach is in talks with Currie to become the next coach. Our partners at govols247.com report that Vols athletics director John Currie was in Los Angeles Thursday to meet with Leach.

The coaching search has taken a number of twists and turns, with passionate fans weighing in at every step of the way as new stories and rumors broke, and others were flat-out denied.

WBIR contributed to this story.