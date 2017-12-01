Former Trump national security adviser pleads guilty to lying to FBI

Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was charged with making false statements to the FBI and is expected to plead guilty Friday morning in federal court. He has pleaded guilty to that charge in federal court earlier Friday.

Flynn's lawyer did not immediately return a request for comment.

NBC News reported last month that federal investigators have gathered enough evidence to bring charges in their investigation of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, according to multiple sources familiar with the investigation.

Flynn, who was fired after just 24 days on the job, was one of the first Trump associates to come under scrutiny in the federal probe now led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.