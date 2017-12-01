How well do home DNA kits really work? See identical triplets tr - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How well do home DNA kits really work? See identical triplets try 3 of them

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
What happens when identical triplets test 3 different DNA kits? TODAY photo What happens when identical triplets test 3 different DNA kits? TODAY photo

DNA tests that claim to unlock your family history and trace your ancestral roots from do-it-yourself kits sent right to your home are more popular than ever. But how accurate are they?

To find out, TODAY national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen and the Rossen Reports team enlisted identical triplet sisters from California — Kaeli, Kelsey and Korrie — to try kits from three popular companies: AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and MyHeritage.

Though the three sisters have three different last names, their DNA is identical, which means the results from their tests should have been identical too. When the results from their kits came back, they were revealing.

All three brands of kit can be purchased online for under $100. You can even get kits for your dog or cat to trace their DNA and determine their exact breed.

