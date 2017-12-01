Warm through the weekend

Good Friday! Through Monday we won't have much variation in our forecast. We will be warm with periods of clouds but no rain. Each day will start in the low to mid 40s, and we will warm considerably into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday is when we see things beginning to change. We will start with very mild air in the morning. Temps will be in the low 50s. As we progress through the day clouds will increase and we may see a few isolated showers in the early afternoon ahead of a big cold front. The high Tuesday will reach 62. Late in the afternoon and evening the front will bring widespread heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts through Tuesday night will reach up to 2".

Some light showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but the main impact of our weather Wednesday will be MUCH colder weather settling in. Temps will range from a cool 40 in the morning to a chilly 48 in the afternoon. Thursday and Friday of next week lows will plunge into the 20s, and only rebound to the mid to upper 40s later in the day.

David Karnes

