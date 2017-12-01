Vols Coaching Search Update: Mike Leach's name gaining steam

As of Thursday night, the search for Tennessee's next head coach took a turn towards the northwest as Mike Leach's name has emerged as the new front runner.

Dallas NBC Sports Anchor Newy Scruggs tweeted:

Sources tell @NBCDFWSports that former Texas Tech coach Mike Leach is working on a deal to become the next coach at Tennessee. A deal could be announced Friday. I’m working on more details. — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) December 1, 2017

Reports went on to say that Tennessee Athletic Director John Currie had lunch with Leach on Thursday.

Leach is finishing his sixth season in Pullman with Washington State. He took over a four win Cougars team and flipped the script. With a bowl win, Washington State will have won on average nine games in each of the last three years.

Leach is known for many things, his love for pirates, his smarts (he has a law degree), his funny quotes but most of all his "Air Raid Offense."

Leach's ARO for short became popular during his decade run at Texas Tech where he went 84-43.