UPDATE: Bodies of mother and daughter found in Bledsoe Co. home, suspect named

UPDATE: Two Bledsoe County women were found dead in a Pikeville home late Thursday night.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide. He said the women were brutally attacked, but could not elaborate on the exact details of how they were killed.

The TBI has identified the two women as mother and daughter 24-year-old Dedra Lawrence and 46-year-old Deanna Lawrence.

Investigators say the mother and daughter lived at the home with their boyfriend’s. When Deanna Lawrence’s boyfriend was locked out when he arrived home Thursday night, and no one answered the door he told investigators. He then broke into a window and when he got inside he found the mom and daughter deceased and Joe Whittenburg, Dedra Lawrence’s boyfriend unconscious.

Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells Channel 3 that Whittenburg was taken to Erlanger hospital. Whittenburg is the primary suspect and has been charged with two counts of criminal homicide.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the community.

The TBI is investigating at the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor.

The two deaths are being investigated as homicides. The TBI has identified the two women as mother and daughter Dedra Lawrence and Deanna Lawrence.

Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris tells Channel 3 that one man was taken to Erlanger hospital. Joe Whittenburg has been charged in the deaths.

#BREAKING: Joe Whittenburg has been identified as the suspect in the double homicide in Bledsoe Co. Charged with 2 counts. He’s at Erlanger recovering because he was unresponsive when police arrived to home. @WRCB — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) December 1, 2017

BREAKING: We’ve just learned the two women killed were mother (46yo) and daughter (24yo). They have not yet been identified. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/baESaWhHY8 — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) December 1, 2017

The TBI issued a release that stated:

"At the request of 12th District Attorney General Michael Taylor, TBI Agents continues to investigate the circumstances involving the deaths of two women found deceased in a home Thursday night on Sawmill Road in Pikeville. They have been identified as Dedra Lawrence and Deanna Lawrence. A third individual, also discovered at the home, has been transported to Erlanger and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The investigation remains active and ongoing, alongside the Pikeville Police Department and the Bledsoe County Sheriff's Office."

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bledsoe County Sheriff's office are currently investigating two deaths in Pikeville.

Sheriff Jimmy Morris confirms the bodies of two women were found inside a Sawmill Road home. The discovery was made by a friend.

We're told first responders were first alerted to the situation around 7 p.m. central time.

Two women have been found dead in a Pikeville home. We hope to learn more information soon at a press conference. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/UE2J8uZ8mF — Timothy Bradfield (@T_Bradfield) December 1, 2017

