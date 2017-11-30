BCSO patrol sergeant demoted over sexual harassment complaint - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

BCSO patrol sergeant demoted over sexual harassment complaint

BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A patrol sergeant for the Bradley County Sheriff's Office was demoted over a sexual harassment complaint.

Spokesman James Bradford tells Channel 3, an internal investigation was launched against Sgt. Doug Boucher over a complaint of sexual harassment. 

Bradford says Boucher was demoted to patrol deputy by Chief Deputy Brian Smith after the county attorney reviewed the results of the investigation.

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office's General Orders allows Boucher five days to appeal his demotion.

