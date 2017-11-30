Tyner looks to repeat history in state championship Friday

Friday December 5th, 1997.

That was the day the Tyner Rams made history, becoming the first public school to bring a state championship to Hamilton County.

Fast forward two decades, the Rams are now back in the state title game. And they're playing the same exact team as twenty years ago. Union City.

"Well It's pretty strange" says head coach Wayne Turner. "I'd say if I was a betting man in Vegas, I could probably win a lot of money on the odds of that happening."

"We've been looking at the brackets all through the playoffs" says assistant coach Jackie Buttram. "Now we're at that point where we meet Union City just like twenty years ago. You couldn't hand pick that."

Tyner alum and current assistant Jackie Buttram was in his second year of coaching the Rams in 1997. He says he sees a lot of similarities between the '97 team and this year's team. They are both stacked with talent, but the 2017 Rams like to have a little more fun.

"These are funny young boys right here. They are funny. It's a little different than the 1997 team. They were more serious. But these kids are serious when they kickoff. But they have fun prior too. It's different because you have to coach them a little bit different. But they are great kids."

The Rams will kickoff against Union City at 12pm ET in Cookeville. Channel 3 Sports Reporter Jill Jelnick will be there, so be sure to follow her on twitter @jilljelnick for the latest.