AP source: NC State, Doeren agree to deal through 2022

By JOEDY McCREARY, AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, NC (AP) - A person with knowledge of the situation says North Carolina State and Dave Doeren have agreed on a five-year deal after the coach had talked with Tennessee officials about the school's opening.

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because North Carolina State hasn't publicly announced the agreement. Financial terms of the deal weren't immediately available and it is unclear if Doeren was formally offered the Tennessee job to replace fired coach Butch Jones.

North Carolina State officials had said earlier this season they were working on an extension for Doeren.

AP Sports Writers Aaron Beard in Raleigh and Steve Megargee in Knoxville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

