Report: Tennessee is turning its coaching search to Kevin Sumlin

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
On to the next one. 

Thursday marks day 19 of the Tennessee head coaching search, and as another day goes by, another name pops up.

According to a report from Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Tennessee is planning to talk to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin about the head coach opening.

The news follows the report that NC State head coach Dave Doeren turned down the Vols' offer in order to stay at NC State.

Sumlin went 35-17 in four years at Houston before taking the Texas A&M job in 2012. As the Aggies head coach, he compiled a 51-26 overall record, and a 25-23 SEC record in the SEC West.

