Actor, singer Jim Nabors dies at age 87

Jim Nabors talks about his time at Channel 3.

Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at 87.

Nabors died peacefully at his home in Hawaii on Thursday.

Nabors' health had been declining for the past year. His immune system also was suppressed after he underwent a liver transplant about 20 years ago.

Nabors became an instant success when he joined "The Andy Griffith Show" in 1962.

Before Nabors moved to Hollywood, he worked at Channel 3 as a film cutter (what would be called an editor now) and even lent his singing voice to the station's daily "Holiday For Housewives" show in the late 1950s.

The character of Gomer Pyle, the unworldly, lovable gas pumper who would exclaim "Gollllll-ly!" proved so popular that in 1964 CBS starred him in "Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C." He later starred in his own CBS variety series, and appeared annually in the season opener of the "Carol Burnett Show."

Nabors' operatic baritone voice also made him a favorite in Las Vegas and other showplaces.