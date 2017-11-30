Semi driver airlifted after two tractor-trailers crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Semi driver airlifted after two tractor-trailers crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Cohutta, GA (WRCB) -

A driver had to be airlifted to Nashville Wednesday night after two tractor-trailers collided in Cohutta. 

It happened at the intersection of Cleveland Highway and Wolfe Street. One tractor-trailer is completely burned and the other had to be towed. 

At least seven agencies responded to the crash to help. 

Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation.

