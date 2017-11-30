Woman in Tennessee hotel during wildfires files lawsuit

KNOXVILLE (AP) - A Tennessee woman who checked in to a hotel as deadly wildfires raged nearby says in a lawsuit that she was terrified she would die in the hotel and is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from the experience.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Holly Whitsell of Knox County contends employees of Park Vista hotel downplayed the risk of flames reaching the hotel and didn't tell guests about a voluntary evacuation. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Knoxville against Park Vista in Gatlinburg and Hilton Worldwide, which has a franchise agreement with the hotel.

The newspaper said Park Vista couldn't be reached immediately on Wednesday.

The fires claimed 14 lives and contributed to up to $2 billion of damage around the Gatlinburg tourism region.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.