Poll: Trump not as popular as Haslam among TN voters

A new Mason-Dixon poll shows that a slim majority of Tennessee voters approve of the job performance of President Donald Trump.

A total of 625 registered Tennessee voters were interviewed statewide by telephone.      

Across Tennessee, 51% of voters approve of the way Trump is handling his job. An even larger majority, 57%, approve of how Governor Bill Haslam is running the state. 

The poll notes that with Trump, there is a very sharp division based on a political party identification.

Some 81% of Republicans approving of it and 86% of Democrats disapproving.  

But Independents approve of Trump’s performance by a margin of 53%-38%, according to the poll.  

Haslam has more cross-over support, with a plurality of Democrats (43%-41%) approve of the job he is doing as governor.  Haslam has 67% approval by Republican voters, but lags behind Trump, as 24% of GOP voters disapprove of the GOP governor’s performance.  

However, Independents give Haslam a 58% approval rating. 

Tennessee's U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander appeared to be less popular among voters in the poll.

Statewide, Alexander’s performance was approved of by 44% and disapproved by 42%. Alexander’s approval ratings had consistently been above 60%, both in his time as Tennessee's governor and throughout most of his time in the Senate.  

Alexander now only receives a 51% approval rating from his fellow Republicans. 

Corker has never polled as high as Alexander, but generally kept an approval rating in the 55%-60% range.  

But now, only 40% approve of his performance and 48% disapprove.  

Corker’s approval rating among Republicans is 36%, with 55% disapproving.  

Corker is now significantly more popular with Democrats, who approve of his job performance by a 49%-41% margin. 

With Corker's recent announcement that he would not seek re-election, only 32% of Tennessee voters said they would vote for Corker and 48% said they would not. 

Corker's term is up in 2018.

