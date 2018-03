The Associated Press reports that a White House official says plans being discussed to replace Secretary of State Tillerson with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson has been at odds with his boss, President Donald Trump, for differences in style as well as substance.

Earlier this year, Tillerson was reported to have referred to Trump as a "moron," and was on the verge of resigning this past summer amid policy disputes and clashes with the White House.

Tillerson later praised Trump's foreign policy agenda, saying he was part of a team to "make America great again."

But he did not deny calling the president a "moron," declining to address that remark directly and saying, "I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that."