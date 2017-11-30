Former UT coach Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee fans in coaching se - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former UT coach Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee fans in coaching search

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Lane Kiffin Lane Kiffin
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin couldn't resist a few jabs via Twitter with his former employer.

Kiffin, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL, trolled Tennessee fans with a post of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un rocking a UT orange shirt.

The search for the Vols' new coach continues amid much rumor and speculation. Kiffin himself departed Tennessee in a late-night escape in 2010, and after several other coaches appeared to have declined interest, Kiffin's name resurfaced as a possible candidate.

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge offered his opinion on Kiffin's return in another Tweet.

Kiffin shared another post on Twitter:

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.