Former UT coach Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee fans in coaching search

Lane Kiffin CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin couldn't resist a few jabs via Twitter with his former employer.
Kiffin, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL, trolled Tennessee fans with a post of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un rocking a UT orange shirt.
The search for the Vols' new coach continues amid much rumor and speculation. Kiffin himself departed Tennessee in a late-night escape in 2010, and after several other coaches appeared to have declined interest, Kiffin's name resurfaced as a possible candidate.
Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge offered his opinion on Kiffin's return in another Tweet.
Kiffin shared another post on Twitter: