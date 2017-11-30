Former UT coach Lane Kiffin trolls Tennessee fans in coaching search

Former Tennessee coach Lane Kiffin couldn't resist a few jabs via Twitter with his former employer.

Kiffin, currently the head coach at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, FL, trolled Tennessee fans with a post of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un rocking a UT orange shirt.

The search for the Vols' new coach continues amid much rumor and speculation. Kiffin himself departed Tennessee in a late-night escape in 2010, and after several other coaches appeared to have declined interest, Kiffin's name resurfaced as a possible candidate.

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge offered his opinion on Kiffin's return in another Tweet.

I don’t want him. He doesn’t want to be back here either. Kiffin is not the answer. I promise. See our convo. No. Thanks. Lane. pic.twitter.com/HLjYDQ13s4 — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) November 29, 2017

Kiffin shared another post on Twitter: