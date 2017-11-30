Back to work for restaurant inspectors after holiday

After many people were able to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, restaurant inspectors got back to work, visiting over 20 restaurants in Hamilton County.
With no failures to report, one establishment was cited for several violations this week.
Inspectors visited the Huddle House at 9401 Reco Drive, scoring them with an 86 for violations of a large can of green beans used a doorstop in kitchen, rusted/worn shelves in cooler, floor dirty under shelves in walk-in cooler, grease dripping from hooded vent on equipment, cigarette butts littered out back and in the door to kitchen.
Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected
- 90 Logan's Roadhouse 2119 Gunbarrel Road
- 92 Bourbon Grill 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 94 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 94 McDonald's 6220 Lee Highway
- 95 Sonic Drive-In 8642 Dayton Pike
- 96 Waffle House 7035 Dayton Pike
- 96 Applebee's 5606 Brainerd Road
- 96 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike
- 97 Waffle House 102 Signal Mountain Road
- 97 Wendy's 4704 Rossville Blvd.
- 97 Sarku 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 97 Subway 3416 Rossville Blvd.
- 97 Market Street Longhorn Restaurant 129 N. Market Street
- 97 Terra Nostra Restaurant & Wine Bar 105 Frazier Avenue
- 98 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road
- 98 Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. 300 Cherokee Blvd.
- 98 The Local Juice 48 E. Main Street
- 98 Two Ten Jacks 1110 Market Street
- 100 Marco's Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike
- 100 Subway 3461 Brainerd Road
- 100 BBQ Andy's 106 Karen Drive
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 99 Girl's Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue
- 100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue
Murray
- 97 China Wok Bi-Lo shopping center
- 94 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Tourist 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd
- 86 Paleteria Neveria Monarca, Inc. Highway 76
Walker
- 90 Krystal 2354 N Main St
Whitfield
- 96 American Legion Post 1118 N Glenwood Ave
- 93 Krystal 301 W Waugh St
- 94 Longhorn's Steakhouse 1315 W Walnut Ave
- 92 Outback Steakhouse 955 Market St
- 99 Salon De Eventos Sociales Rio Grande 514 Commerce Dr
- 100 Start Your Day with Health & Energy 305 Underwood St Ste C
- 89 Subway 1281 Glenwood Ave
- 97 Tacos to Go 807 N Hamilton St