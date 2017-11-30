Back to work for restaurant inspectors after holiday

After many people were able to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, restaurant inspectors got back to work, visiting over 20 restaurants in Hamilton County.

With no failures to report, one establishment was cited for several violations this week.

Inspectors visited the Huddle House at 9401 Reco Drive, scoring them with an 86 for violations of a large can of green beans used a doorstop in kitchen, rusted/worn shelves in cooler, floor dirty under shelves in walk-in cooler, grease dripping from hooded vent on equipment, cigarette butts littered out back and in the door to kitchen.

Other Hamilton County restaurants inspected

90 Logan's Roadhouse 2119 Gunbarrel Road

92 Bourbon Grill 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

94 China King 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

94 McDonald's 6220 Lee Highway

95 Sonic Drive-In 8642 Dayton Pike

96 Waffle House 7035 Dayton Pike

96 Applebee's 5606 Brainerd Road

96 Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike

97 Waffle House 102 Signal Mountain Road

97 Wendy's 4704 Rossville Blvd.

97 Sarku 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 Subway 3416 Rossville Blvd.

97 Market Street Longhorn Restaurant 129 N. Market Street

97 Terra Nostra Restaurant & Wine Bar 105 Frazier Avenue

98 Five Restaurant 200 Manufacturer's Road

98 Heaven & Ale Brewing Co. 300 Cherokee Blvd.

98 The Local Juice 48 E. Main Street

98 Two Ten Jacks 1110 Market Street

100 Marco's Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike

100 Subway 3461 Brainerd Road

100 BBQ Andy's 106 Karen Drive

Hamilton County school cafeterias

99 Girl's Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue

100 Brainerd Baptist School 300 Brookfield Avenue

Murray

97 China Wok Bi-Lo shopping center

94 Cohutta Springs Seventh Day Adventist Center Tourist 1175 Cohutta Springs Rd

86 Paleteria Neveria Monarca, Inc. Highway 76

Walker

90 Krystal 2354 N Main St

Whitfield