Warm today with a few light showers

Good Thursday. We have already seen a few light showers moving through with temps in the 40s this morning. We will see lots of cloud cover with on and off light spotty sprinkles through the day and into the evening. With all of that said, rainfall amounts will top out at about .10". Highs today will manage to make it into the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, after a few evening sprinkles we will dry out with overnight temps falling into the 40s again Friday morning. Friday, the first day of December, the afternoon will see clearing skies with highs in the mid-60s.

The weekend will be warm and nice with some clouds particularly Saturday, lows in the 40s, and highs remaining in the low to mid-60s.

Next week will start warm, but a cold front will move in Wednesday bringing widespread rain and thunderstorms. Behind that front much colder weather will return as highs drop into the 40s and lows drop into the 20s by next Friday.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

THURSDAY