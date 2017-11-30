Weekend road closures & events for Dec. 1-3

East 4th Street will be closed between Houston Street and Mabel Street from 7:00 pm on Friday, December 1st to 6:00 am on Monday, December 4th for utility work. Detours will be posted.

Saturday, December 2nd

Chattanooga Area Food Bank Commodities Distribution: Curtain Pole Road will have closures and directional changes from 6:00 am to 11:00 am on Saturday, December 2nd for their quarterly distribution event. Visit www.chattfoodbank.org for more information.

MAINx24 on Station Street: Station Street will be closed between Market Street and Rossville Avenue from 10:00 am on Saturday, December 2nd to 2:00 am on Sunday, December 3rd. Activities on the street include an adult big wheel sprint race, fireworks at 7:00 pm and more. Visit www.mainx24.com for more information.

MAINx24 Jeff Jam and Food Truck Court: Park Avenue will be closed from East Main Street to the alleyway behind Merchants on Main from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturday, December 2nd for this MAINx24 party hosted by Heaven & Ale Southside. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

MAINx24 Southside Holiday Parade: Main Street will be closed from Madison Street to Cowart Street, Market Street from 17th Street to the Chattanooga Choo Choo, and Rossville Avenue from Adams Street to Jefferson Street and Wilhoit Road will be closed for this annual parade on Saturday, December 2nd from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm. The Parade will form in front of Loose Cannon and proceed down Jefferson Street to Main Street then to Cowart Street. The Parade will end at the corner of Main Street and Cowart Street. Visit www.mainx24.com or email mainx24parade@gmail.com for more info.

MAINx24 Urban Lawn Unplugged: Cowart Street will be closed between West Main Street and West 16th Street from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Saturday, December 2nd for this live music event as part of MAINx24. Visit theurbanlawn.com for more information.