Person hit by car on Lee Highway in critical condition

Chattanooga police say a person was hit by a car on Lee Highway Wednesday night.

It happened in the 6400 block around 7:00 p.m.

Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk when the collision happened.

The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time; however, police say the investigation is ongoing.

The pedestrian's name is not being released until family members are notified.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.