Person hit by car on Lee Highway in critical condition

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
Chattanooga police say a person was hit by a car on Lee Highway Wednesday night.
It happened in the 6400 block around 7:00 p.m.
Police say the pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk when the collision happened.
The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No charges have been filed against the driver at this time; however, police say the investigation is ongoing.
The pedestrian's name is not being released until family members are notified.
Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.